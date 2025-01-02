Soon we will have the opportunity to make some wishes for 2025. Active from December 26 to January 16, the Quadrantids, the first shooting stars of the year, whose peak of activity punctually in the first days of each new year, is scheduled for January 3. Here is the best way to observe them.

The best moment

The name “Quadrantids” derives from an 18th century instrument called a “quadrant.”used to measure the altitude of stars and other nocturnal bodies. In 2003, an astronomer at the Lowell Observatory in Arizona, USA, discovered that the asteroid 2003 EH1 was responsible for the meteor shower; Thanks to its discovery, it is now known that the spectacle radiates from the modern constellation of Boötes, located in the northern part of the sky, near the Big Dipper.

This 2025, the largest number of Quadrantids is expected for the afternoon of January 3. The show will be best seen from the northern hemisphere and is expected to be one of the most intense stellar showersHowever, cloudy skies and its short six-hour peak will make it difficult to observe. “It will be convenient to admire it from midnight to dawn, as the radiant rises higher and higher and therefore increases the frequency,” explain the experts from the Union of Italian Amateur Astronomers (UAI).

How to observe them

For the lucky ones who will not have a cloudy sky above them, it will be enough to look up, selecting a place away from the city lights. For those who wish to admire them from the comfort of their home, the European Union Virtual Telescope Project will broadcast the event live from their Web page Starting at 16:45 pm UTC, times in some parts of America are as follows:

Mexico – 10:45 hrs.

Colombia – 11:45 hrs.

Peru – 11:45 hrs.

United States – 11:45 hrs.

Argentina – 1:45 p.m.

Article originally published in WIRED Italyadapted by Alondra Flores.