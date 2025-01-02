There are certain diseases that, although they are not serious or contagious, generate fear due to their visible manifestations. This is the case of psoriasis, a frequently stigmatized condition. Its signs include well-defined red plaques with thick peeling, which can appear on any area of ​​the skin, especially on the elbows and knees. Sometimes, it can also manifest as redness in the axillary, undermammary, abdominal and inguinal folds. Less frequently, psoriasis can present pustules. Additionally, it can affect the nails and joints. According to Dr. Mercè Alsina, dermatologist at Hospital Clinic Barcelonathe extent of this disease can vary considerably: “Any site can be affected; from 1% to 90% of the skin surface.”

Symptoms include itching, especially of the scalp, inguinal folds or legs. In more severe cases, it can cause pain, especially when the plaques are intensely swollen in the legs or affect the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. These symptoms usually interfere significantly with daily life and reduce the quality of life of those who suffer from it. In addition, psoriasis has a considerable emotional impact, since stigmatization and lack of information can affect self-esteem. “Sometimes, relationships as a couple or with friends are disrupted because of having plaques,” says Dr. Alsina. Although psoriasis is a chronic disease with a genetic component, it is important to emphasize that it is not contagious.

The main cause remains unknown, but it is known that there is a genetic predisposition that explains its appearance in families. In cases with a family history, the disease usually presents earlier and more intensely. If one parent has psoriasis, the chance of a child developing it is 25%. Psoriasis can also be triggered as an immune response to certain infections, such as those caused by streptococcus in children or HIV. In addition, there are risk factors that can aggravate or increase the probability of developing the disease, such as certain drugs, emotional tension, and alcohol and tobacco consumption.

Since there is no treatment curative for psoriasis, it is essential to avoid risk factors. Activities such as physical exercise or meditation can help maintain a healthy weight and manage emotional state, which helps reduce flare-ups. It is also essential to avoid tobacco and alcohol consumption, as well as minimize exposure to dry environments and excessive heating and air conditioning, as they can aggravate the effects of the disease.

Unlike many other diseases, sun exposure can be beneficial, as long as the hours of maximum solar intensity are avoided. Regarding pharmacological treatment, moisturizing creams are the main element to relieve dryness and care for the skin. Dr. Alsina explains that, “sometimes, just a cream with cortisone and creams with vitamin D derivatives is enough.” This is the topical treatment that, although it has the fewest side effects, is the most uncomfortable and requires continued use.

In the most severe cases, treatments such as phototherapy and systemic treatment are used, although the latter generates significant side effects. Recently, biological treatments have been developed for patients who have not responded to the main treatments. “The new biological treatments are more effective and safer,” highlights Dr. Alsina.

In addition to not being contagious, psoriasis is a benign disease that, in general, does not present complications. Its prognosis is similar to that of the general population, except in cases where it is associated with cardiovascular risk factors – such as diabetes, obesity or high blood pressure -, or with autoimmune diseases – such as rheumatoid arthritis, alopecia areata, celiac disease. or lupus erythematosus. Factors such as depression, which usually originates from difficulties in social relationships, or complications derived from topical and systemic treatments, may also play a role.

One of the advantages of psoriasis is that its diagnosis is quick and easy. As Dr. Alsina explains, “just seeing the characteristic lesions, red plaques with peeling, it is very easy to diagnose.” Furthermore, despite being a chronic disease, it is relatively easy to control: “Long-term follow-up shows that the treatment remains effective over time,” adds the doctor. However, it is important to combine with the healthy habits and have a social and emotional support network to reduce the risk of depression and anxiety.