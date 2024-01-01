bIn the FDP member survey, a narrow majority voted to remain in the traffic light coalition with the SPD and the Greens. 52.24 percent of those surveyed advocated continuing government work, 47.76 percent wanted to leave the coalition, as the German Press Agency learned from party circles on Monday. 26,058 of the approximately 76,000 party members took part in the vote.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for “Bildungswelten”.

The result is not binding for the party committees, but it is an important reflection of the mood. The FDP's federal statutes state: “The party's organs are not bound to the results of the member survey in their decision-making.”

The starting point for the survey was an open letter from 26 state and local politicians from the FDP, who voted to remain in the traffic light government after the poor election results in Bavaria, where the Liberals missed out on entering the state parliament, and in Hesse, where they only narrowly managed to get back into the state parliament the state parliament had managed.

The party has surveyed all of its approximately 76,000 members since December 18th after an application reached the necessary number of votes of 500. The survey lasted until 1 p.m. on New Year's Day.