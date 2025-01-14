How to remove ice from the windshield without damaging it

The low temperatures that winter brings – this week up to -10 degrees in much of Spain – can be a setback and a big dilemma for drivers. After leaving your car outdoors, you may find that the windshield has become covered in a layer of ice. It is also likely that you will be caught in a hurry and that you will decide to take the fast route. But proceeding quickly on a windshield covered in ice can result in scratches and, in the worst case, cause you to break the glass completely.

The dilemma is served, the ice keeps the glass at a very low temperature, and if you try to defrost it too quickly it can expand and break into a thousand pieces. If you use a scraper, you will surely end up scratching the glass. Faced with this impossible situation, the Civil Guard has a very effective solution.

Having clear windows is a matter of road safety. Having a windshield full of ice is a risk for driving, as it makes visibility difficult. This also applies to the often forgotten rear window. This is why law enforcement explains how to address this problem.

How to remove ice from the windshield

If you wake up with your car glass covered in ice, don’t pour hot water on it. As we have said, this can permanently break the windshield of your vehicle: “Do not pour hot water on it to remove ice,” law enforcement agencies insist. “A mixture of one part water and two parts alcohol is much more useful,” they reveal. This is especially effective if the ice layer is very thin. Remember that you cannot put this solution in the car’s windshield fluid reservoir. If you don’t have alcohol, you can spray the glass with salt water.

After this, it is time to use a scraper very carefully, make sure you have one that is designed to remove windshield glass, otherwise you could damage the front window of your vehicle. It is preferable that it be a plastic scraper, since if it has a sharp blade it can embed itself in the windshield

Another tip offered by the Civil Guard is to start the engine “and direct the air flow to the windshield.” This seeks to heat the windshield progressively. In this way, the crystals will not be at risk of breaking due to a sudden change in temperature. For this method to be most effective, we recommend that you activate defogging on your vehicle’s air conditioning system. This button usually has an icon with wavy arrows.

When the worst is over and the windshield is defrosted, check that the wipers are not stuck to the car glass. If they are detached and operational, turn them on to clean the windshield.

Lastly, it is very important that you remove ice from the headlights. With older halogen cars, this step is as simple as turning them on, as they give off enough heat to melt the ice. If you have modern headlights, or halogen ones with a design that separates the parabola from the protective glass a lot, you will have to remove the ice by hand.

What not to do if there is ice on the windshield

Now that we know how to deal with a windshield full of ice, it is very important to keep in mind what actions we should avoid:

Don’t turn on the windshield wipers: If the windshield is frozen it is a very bad idea to use the windshield wipers. Throwing water on a frozen surface will only make the problem worse, as it can cause wipers to stick to your car windows.

Turn the heating on high: remember that we seek to raise the temperature of the vehicle very little by little. It’s tempting to turn your car’s air conditioning on too hot, but you put the integrity of the vehicle’s glass at risk.

Driving on ice: Even if you don’t have time, you should make sure that you have removed all the ice from the windshield before driving. As indicated by the DGT, “it does not matter if it is only for a few meters: the lack of visibility can cause dangerous situations”

How to prevent ice on the windshield

Above all, prevention. If you don’t want to wake up with your car window full of ice, it is important that you take measures to avoid it. It is better to be cautious than to try to remove ice in a hurry because you are late to your destination: