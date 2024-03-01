Third row for the Asturian

“If you had asked me a week ago or yesterday I would have replied that the podium would have been impossible for me, but now that's no longer the case and it's good news”. Fernando Alonso after fearing that he had lost his edge in the tests with the Aston Martin AMR24 compared to the excellent form of the AMR23 12 months ago today in Qualifying he obtained a third row which cheers up the two-time world champion.

Alonso arrived in Q3 with just one set of new soft tires and timed the two runs of his rivals, finishing in sixth position on the third row, five thousandths of a second behind Sergio Perez. Tomorrow the Spaniard will have to keep an eye on the race pace and in the meantime he managed to qualify ahead of the McLarens and Lewis Hamilton, a real disappointment in this Qualifying if we consider the third time set by George Russell.

A year ago Fernando Alonso managed to obtain the victory thanks to the technical knockout of Charles Leclerc a very deserved podium after making textbook overtakes against Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton in the mixed section given that the Aston Martin didn't have enough top speed on the straight.