The south of the Iberian Peninsula hides many of the most beautiful destinations in Spain. Inside the province of HuelvaSpecifically, you can find beautiful towns which are full of history, heritage and good gastronomy, reasons enough for national and international tourists to fill their streets. This is the case of Aracenalocated in the mountains that, under its same name, is one of the most important protected areas in Andalusia.

Aracena, the town of wonders and good ham

Aerial view of Aracena. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The municipality of Aracena is one of the perfect enclaves for those looking for a complete destination. Located in the Sierra de Aracena and Picos de Aroche Natural Parkthis town stands out for being at the foot of an Almohad castle that hides in its depths one of the most wonderful caves in Spain. But also, and for the most cooky, for its famous Jabugo hama product of pig raising among the holm oaks and cork oaks that predominate in its forests.

As soon as you arrive in Aracena and beyond its imposing castle in the mountainous heights, the old town becomes a jewel to admire. Since 1991 it has been recognized as an Asset of Cultural Interestsince its streets and squares stand out for their historical and architectural value of different cultural heritage. Good example of this are the Priory Church of Our Lady of Greater Sorrowwhere the minaret still stands from the times when it was a mosque, the Old Town Hallfrom the 15th century, and one of the oldest buildings in the municipality or the St. Catherine’s Church Mudejar style.





The Grotto of Wonders and the Aracena Castle

Grotto of Wonders. Nando Lardi / iStock

But without a doubt, one of the tourist attractions of Aracena is its Grotto of Wondersa cave that hides beneath the depths of the center of the town and its castle. This cave, discovered in the 20th century, was one of the first to open to the public with a visitable route of 1,200 meters spread over different levels, although its depth reaches about 2,200 meters. There are so many formations of stones, stalactites, stalagmites and underground lakes that everyone is amazed. Hence, its current name, since before it was called Cueva Jagual.

Aracena Castle. Getty Images

During its tour, at a specific point in the cave, it will place you 100 meters below the ground with respect to the fortress. You will therefore have the Aracena Castle on your head. This is another of the most important symbols of the town, which dates back to the 13th century, being one of the Islamic settlements of the Kingdom of Taifa. Later it would be the place of defense against Portuguese and Berber invaders. Today it can also be visited and from the top you can see Enjoy the best views of the Sierra de Aracena.





How to get to Aracena

To get to this beautiful town from the city of Huelva, you have to take the H-31 highway and then take the N-435 at the height of the municipality of San Juan del Puerto. The route is 1 hour 20 minutes.

