Nikolai Patrushev, advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, believes that next year Ukraine will “completely cease to exist.” Besides, He has assured that the negotiations on said country should be a matter that concerns exclusively Russia and the United States. “There is nothing to talk about with London or Brussels,” he said.

“Next year Ukraine may cease to exist completely,” said Patrushev, one of President Putin’s trusted men and one of the few who has remained with him since his beginnings as KGB agents.

Patrushev has reaffirmed that kyiv’s demands for the recovery of its territories “are not even discussed.” Thus, he stressed that the world should recognize “the entry into Russia” in the regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea. “They are an integral part of our country,” he said in an interview for the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

This is what he has said based on “Russian laws” and the “result of popular expression of citizens”, in reference to the September 2022 annexation referendum that was rejected by the global community. At the same time, he wanted to emphasize that The Ukrainian people maintain close and “centennial” ties with the Russian people despite, he said, the efforts that kyiv has dedicated to its anti-Russian propaganda and its “obsession” with ‘Ukrainianness’.

Faced with the possibility of starting a negotiation, Patrushev has said that only the US and Russia are qualified to sit at the table, since the EU “has long since no longer had the right to speak on behalf of many of its members.” Thus, he pointed out that countries such as Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Romania and some others “are interested in the stability of Europe” and therefore “adopt a balanced position towards Russia.”

Warning to Moldova

On the other hand, Patrushev has extended these same threats to Moldova, whom he has warned that his “aggressive anti-Russian policy” may result in the country “becoming part of another State or ceasing to exist completely.”

These words have provoked the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, which has denounced what it considers to be a “unacceptable interference” in internal affairs and an attempt to destabilize the country and the region, collects NewsMaker.

“Moldova is a sovereign State that firmly follows the path of democracy and European integration, according to the will of its citizens,” added the Moldovan diplomatic department.