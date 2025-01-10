As time passes, the signs of aging begin to become visible on the body. Although most are harmless, some can cause significant discomfort. This is the case of varicose veins, a condition that, although it is usually perceived as an aesthetic problem, is associated with a problem in vascular health. Varicose veins are superficial veins that dilate due to a defect in blood circulation, making it difficult for blood to return from the extremities to the heart. For this reason, they usually appear in the legs, where the circulatory effort is greater.

When this happens, the veins become visible as a bluish or brownish path and can even be palpated, as blood accumulates inside them. There are different types of varicose veins and they affect a large part of the world’s population. According to Dr. Xavier Yugueros, vascular surgeon at Hospital Clinic Barcelona“varicose veins in the initial stage, such as spider veins, are very common, and can affect practically up to 70% of the population.”

Varicose veins in the initial stage, such as spider veins, are very common, and can affect practically up to 70% of the population.

Doctor Xavier YuguerosVascular surgeon at Hospital Clínic Barcelona





The symptoms are diverse and, in general, not very specific. The most common include feelings of swelling, heaviness, itching, pain, cramps and a restless feeling in the legs. All of these symptoms tend to worsen throughout the day, in hot weather, or when you spend a lot of time standing or sitting in a fixed position. Furthermore, they do not improve with conventional analgesics or anti-inflammatories. Other manifestations that require attention may also occur, such as swelling or edema, or darkening or redness of the skin. Varicose veins may become hard, painful, and hot, or they may bleed.

There are some factors that increase the risk of developing varicose veins, such as a sedentary lifestyle, being overweight or spending many hours standing. Pregnancy can also favor its appearance. However, Dr. Yugueros points out that the main risk factor is genetic predisposition: “Varicose veins are usually caused, in large part, by an individual predisposition to suffer from it.” Furthermore, the prevalence of varicose veins increases progressively with age, affecting up to 80% of the elderly population.

It could be said that there is no way to prevent the appearance of varicose veins. However, you can follow the tips of professionals to prevent the disease from progressing and alleviate its symptoms. Recommendations include keeping the skin clean and hydrated, avoiding heat sources, taking cold showers, resting with your legs elevated, avoiding standing for many hours and not wearing very tight clothing. In addition, it is essential to adopt healthy habits to avoid being overweight, such as limiting alcohol and tobacco consumption and eating a balanced diet. Physical exercise, especially walking, cycling or swimming, is especially useful as it promotes blood circulation.

There are numerous drugs to treat venous insufficiency and varicose veins, known as phlebotonics, but their effectiveness is modest and varies considerably between patients. Some people experience a noticeable improvement in heaviness, swelling and tiredness in the legs, while others hardly notice any effects. However, “the star treatment for the prevention of varicose veins would be compression stockings,” explains Esther Armans, a nurse at the Hospital Clínic Barcelona, ​​who adds that “it is even more effective than pharmacological treatment.”

The star treatment for varicose vein prevention would be compression stockings. It is even more effective than pharmacological treatment

Esther ArmansNurse at Hospital Clínic Barcelona





These stockings act by generating greater compression in the foot and ankle than in the rest of the leg, which causes an emptying or drainage effect on the extremity. Following general recommendations and using compression stockings is usually enough to control varicose veins. If not, you can also resort to surgical treatment, which aims to solve the underlying cause of the varicose veins and eliminate the dilated veins. Furthermore, there have emerged new therapies such as radiofrequency, intravenous laser, foam sclerotherapy or mechanical-chemical ablation.

The prognosis for varicose veins is benign in most cases, even without intervention. However, if adequate self-care is not followed, complications. Among the most serious are varicose vein bleeding, varicose vein thrombosis and skin infections. Although they are treatable, they can be very annoying. In addition, varicose veins can cause chronic complications, such as skin changes – red or brown spots, dry skin with peeling and intense itching – and varicose ulcers, which can appear when scratching or spontaneously.

What is economy class syndrome?

It is a complication that can occur in people who travel for more than four hours by plane, car or coach, as it increases the risk of venous thrombosis. To avoid this, it is recommended:

1

Consult your doctor before traveling to assess the risk and the need to use compression stockings or specific treatment.



2

Wear comfortable, non-tight clothing and shoes.



3

Walk every one to two hours, if possible.



4

Drink small amounts of water.



5

Avoid alcoholic beverages, tranquilizers or sleeping pills.



6

Perform exercises with your feet: flexion and extension, and circular movements with the ankles.

