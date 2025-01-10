The majority opposition of Venezuela, grouped in the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), denounced this Friday that Nicolás Maduro has carried out a “coup d’état”, after the Parliament, controlled by Chavismo, swore him in as president for the period 2025 -2031, considering that the winner of the elections was its leader, Edmundo González Urrutia.

«With the usurpation of power by Nicolás Maduro of the Presidency of the Republic, supported by brute force and ignoring the popular sovereignty forcefully expressed on July 28, a coup d’état has been consummated against the rights of the people Venezuelan,” said the PUD in a statement published in X.

The opposition coalition maintained that, starting today, a “new stage begins in this fight for the freedom of Venezuela throughout the national territory and in all the sectors that make up” the nation.

“We must make a permanent and active conduct of democratic resistance felt, until the national Constitution and especially popular sovereignty are respected,” he added.









Anti-Chavismo insisted that González Urrutia is the one who should be sworn in as the “legitimate” president of Venezuela, “today or tomorrow, since this is what the majority of Venezuelans decided, who know that only change is a guarantee of a prosperous country to which everyone will want to return.” ».

Maduro was sworn in by the Parliament, controlled by Chavismo, this Friday as the president of Venezuela, for the period 2025-2031, despite complaints of electoral fraud by the majority opposition bloc.

“I swear by the historic, noble and brave people of Venezuela and before this Constitution, which I will enforce all its mandates, I inaugurate the new period of peace, prosperity and the new democracy,” said Maduro before the president of Parliament, the Chavista. Jorge Rodríguez.

The Chavista leader was sworn in at a solemn ceremony, attended by the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, the president of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), Caryslia Rodríguez, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the head of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López.

Maduro was proclaimed the winner of the July 28 presidential elections by the CNE, without the disaggregated results having been published to date, as established in its own schedule.

Meanwhile, the PUD assures that it has gathered “85% of the electoral records” as evidence of González Urrutia’s victory, which were published on a website for consultation, through witnesses and polling station members on election night, that attest to the triumph of the former ambassador, documents that the ruling party describes as “false.”

González Urrutia, who recently toured several countries in America, has also reiterated that he will be sworn in as president, while Padrino López has declared his loyalty and that of the Armed Forces to Maduro.