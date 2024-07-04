Juarez City.- The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Women Victims of Gender-Based Crimes and the Family (FEM) reported the location of Karla Carolina GM, 28 years old, for whom a reward was being offered.

The FEM did not provide further details about its location, only reporting that it had been found.

According to the report filed by relatives, she disappeared on May 28 in the Progresista neighborhood in this city.

On June 20 of this year, a reward of 200 thousand pesos was offered to anyone who provided truthful information that would allow the location of Karla Carolina, it was not reported whether this reward was granted.