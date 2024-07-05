Juarez City.- During the bottom of the third inning, a heavy downpour appeared in the city of Cuauhtémoc, which forced the game between the Indios de Ciudad Juárez and the Manzaneros to be postponed until this Friday.

At the time of the suspension, the game was tied at one run each, after Yahir Gurrola hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning off Guadalupe Chávez, and Yousamot Cota responded with the same run in the second inning.

“We inform you that the first game of the 7th Series of the State Baseball Championship between our Indios de Ciudad Juárez and the Manzaneros de Cuauhtémoc, which was suspended in the third inning due to adverse weather conditions, will resume tomorrow,” says the bulletin released Thursday night by Zone 1 of baseball.

And he added that this Friday at 1:00 pm the game will resume at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, and at 7:00 pm the second game of this Matchday 7 will begin, which will be the third in the series between Indios and Manzaneros this season.