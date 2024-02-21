Let's see all the announcements, games, trailers and news that emerged during the Nintendo Direct of February 2024, which was held this afternoon.

The Nintendo Direct February 2024 has brought with it a huge amount of news for the current year for Nintendo Switch, so let's see all games, announcements and trailers from today's Partner Showcase. We remind you that it was an event dedicated exclusively to third party partnerstherefore it did not contain information on the internal productions of Nintendo studios, which will probably have other news to announce soon, probably through another traditional Nintendo Direct. Let's see the numerous innovations in the third party field, meanwhile, which demonstrate how Nintendo Switch 2024 is quite rich already in this first part.

Xbox games on Nintendo Switch Repentance and Grounded arrive on Nintendo Switch The first news was immediately quite shocking given that it confirmed one of the recurring rumors of these days, with the announcement of Grounded on Nintendo Switch, as one of the four Xbox Game Studios games planned as multiplatform arriving on other consoles in addition to those Microsoft. The other title in question is Pentiment, also confirmed on Nintendo Switch and available from tomorrow, February 22, 2024. Continuing, the second trailer of the event was dedicated to Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist, or the sequel to Ender Lilies , which will surely please the many fans of the Metroidvania in question. Next we saw a video announcing Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, a title that is already quite explicit in itself, and followed by the presentation of a free demo of Unicorn Overlord made available in these hours.

Historical returns between Mickey Mouse, Shin Megami Tensei and Star Wars Battlefront Epic Mickey returns to Nintendo Switch Capcom appeared in the following minutes to present its Monster Hunter Stories, also arriving on PS5 and capable of making a sort of alternative digression to the classic mechanics of the series, while another big surprise is represented by the announcement of Disney Epic Mickey : Rebrushed, the remake of the original 3D platform adventure featuring Mickey Mouse originally released on Wii. The remake showed itself with a spectacular trailer for the game arriving on Nintendo Switch later this year. Among the large-caliber titles there was also the confirmation of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, with which the Atlus title also arrives on other platforms, having been announced on PS5 and Xbox. A great return is that of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, which presents the historical chapters of the shooter series in question in a modernized form and collected in a single solution.

Sword Art Online, Gundam and Monkey Ball World of Goo 2 in one image South Park: Snow Day returned to be seen with a new trailer within this Nintendo Direct, where Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream was also presented for the first time with a first presentation trailer, a new chapter in the long series of Bandai Namco. Remaining in Japan, there was space for Gundam Breaker 4 with an announcement trailer that showed something of this new title which brings Tomino's famous mobile suits back to the videogame sector and in particular to the Nintendo platform. Among the famous returns we also find Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble and World of Goo 2, the latter with an official release date announced with the trailer published on this occasion. FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Stole Time is back to be seen briefly with another trailer, awaiting launch.