The thermometers do not stop dropping and if we like to find heat somewhere, it is in food. Although the spoon dishes Those that taste like home to us and that serve to warm us inside and out are the best option, the truth is that day to day passes us by and we don’t always have time to do the chup chup that we would like.

There is nothing like cooking ahead of time, although we neither can nor want to give up spoon dishes due to busy lives, so we can always look for an alternative solution to Prepare these delicious recipes quickly.

For those crazy weeks where you feel like eat homemade, delicious and warmthe pressure cooker can become your best ally. in the book Get the most out of your slow cookerby Belén Otero, the author suggests a lot of recipes that we can prepare in this casserole that can save our week, like this one for fabada ready in 15 minutes.

Ingredients to make fabada

500 g kidney beans

1.8 liters of water

2 sausages

2 smoked blood sausages

200 g cured bacon

300 g of smoked pork

1 teaspoon of La Vera paprika

Salt

How to prepare fabada in 15 minutes

We will soak the beans in plenty of water for about 12 hours. Once they have rested, we drain them, rinse them and put them in the pressure cooker with a liter of water. When the water starts to boil we remove the foam that appears, and we add the rest of cold water in 3-4 times, to stop the cooking. We add chorizo, blood sausage, bacon and lacón whole, and we continue ‘skimming’. When there is no more foam, add the paprika. We close it, put it on high heat and wait for it to reach pressure 2. When the pressure reaches, we lower the heat to medium and We cook for 15 minutes. We let the pressure lose and open the pot. We remove and cut the meats, add them again and our fabada is ready. We test the salt point and add if necessary.





Tricks and tips

The fabada will have gained more body and will be better if it is taken from one day to the next since the flavors will have rested.

since the flavors will have rested. If it is very liquid, we will crush some beans to thicken the sauce.

the sauce. If we use large beans (beans), check if they are cooked; and if they are missing, close them again and add a couple of minutes of cooking.

Properties of beans

Legume seeds are part of the traditional eating habits of Mediterranean countries and have been the basis of numerous recipes of Spanish gastronomyof great cultural value, but also nutritional. This group includes foods such as chickpeas, beans, lentils, soybeans, broad beans, peas, etc.





Beans are foods that have high protein and fiber content food. In relation to minerals and vitamins, they stand out for being a source of calcium and selenium and have a high content of iron, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, potassium, thiamine, niacin and B6. It is also worth highlighting the content of phenolic compounds.

It is important that those legumes that have important health benefits are a regular part of our diet because nutritionally this group of foods stands out, not only for its composition, but also for its low cost and easy storage.

