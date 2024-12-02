The artist from Granada announced on her social networks a new date, June 14, 2025, after having been postponed due to the temporary closure of live music following complaints from neighbors.

Real Madrid has responded to the announcement made this Monday by the singer Lola Indigowho has confirmed that his concert at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium It will be June 14, 2025, and has maintained that the club “is not in a position to secure any date” until it is guaranteed that the regulations imposed by public administrations are met.

This was reported by the merengue club in a release after this Monday the artist from Granada announced the new date at the stadium, which had been postponed due to the temporary closure to live music after complaints from neighbors.

In a video on her social networks, Lola Índigo has announced the news explaining that the new date will be June 14 and He has added two more concerts in Seville and Barcelona.









After this, Real Madrid has reiterated that cannot guarantee any date until the relevant tests are carried out that ensure that concert promoters are in a position to comply with the regulations, once the measures implemented in coordination with public administrations have been implemented.

Likewise, the sports club has insisted that works “actively” together with the Community and the Madrid City Council for sustainability and coexistence“so that the activities of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium are carried out with full respect, not only for legality, but also for the environment and the neighborhood,” the text states.