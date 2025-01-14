Real Madrid returned to work this Tuesday afternoon with a training session in Valdebebas, the first after the setback in the Super Cup and the new defeat against Barcelona. The team is still in a state of shock from the beating and the objective right now is to be able to turn the page as soon as possible and return to the path of normality, which can be helped by a benevolent calendar that only gets steeper again with the derby on the 8th or 8th. February 9 at the Bernabéu.

As usually happens with big defeats, Madrid’s players fail to explain themselves. For now, only two players have spoken in public, although they have great weight in the locker room: Luka Modric, who as captain spoke in the mixed zone of the Yida stadium, and Thibaut Courtois, who did so on social networks hours later. In both the message is the same: reflection on what happened, a call for attention and more commitment and unity.

The match against Celta

Many rotations

The efforts of the Yida parties have also been felt. Kylian Mpabbé, Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde were unable to train with the group this afternoon due to their various discomforts and carried out recovery exercises. Camavinga was also unable to train, this due to a flu process. All four are doubtful for Thursday’s game against Celta and whoever they make the squad will depend on whether they can train tomorrow. The logical thing is that someone is in the rotations and leaves.

Another who trained alone is Jesús Vallejo, but the Aragonese defender does not count for Ancelotti and it is not at all ruled out that he leaves the club in this winter market.

The winter market

Meeting between Ancelotti and Florentino Pérez

In the coming days, before Sunday’s game, a meeting will be held between Ancelotti and the top leaders (Florentino Pérez and José Angel Sánchez), a meeting that the club describes as routine, to assess the state of the team, how it is going into the season and especially if it is necessary to make an effort to sign a defender in the winter market, something that is not ruled out at the moment but does not seem likely either given that there is no one that is liked at an affordable price.

In Madrid there is discomfort about how the team has behaved in the important games of the season and Ancelotti is aware of not having found the key even though he continually says he has detected the problem.

The main objective is to find solutions to the defensive weakness, with Lucas Vázquez increasingly lost on the right side and a Tchouaméni who does not convince anywhere, neither as a midfielder nor as a center back. The options most considered are to move Valverde to right back, play with Raúl Asencio next to Rüdiger and give up the 4-3-3 to return to 4-4-2 to make the midfield more consistent. Madrid knows that Barcelona comes out of the Super Cup like a rocket and they need time to recover. If good results do not come in the next games, the storm is guaranteed and the consequences are unpredictable.