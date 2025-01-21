As we all know, a unhealthy lifestyle and unbalanced diet They are factors that promote all cellular inflammation. Apparently, it is an enemy that, without making much noise, affects metabolic health to a large extent and can trigger various chronic diseasesalso favoring a premature aging.

In depth

To help completely correct these imbalances, SYNLAB has launched this Tuesday the Inflammatory Diet Test that offers the evaluation of 16 biochemical parameters that can give relevant information about a silent inflammatory state, as well as Specific dietary recommendations and guidelines for following an anti-inflammatory diet.

A test that can now be performed in the more than 60 SYNLAB centers spread throughout the countrys, as well as buy in your e-commerce. News that has generated some satisfaction among several social media users, especially ‘X’ (previously known as Twitter).

More details

“With a single blood sample, you can know exactly the 16 biochemical parameters that affect not only inflammation, but also our metabolic health.“said Irene Santacruz, the great doctor in pharmacy and nutritionist, responsible for the medical nutrition area of SYNLAB.

Specifically, informs us of those eating behaviors that could be inflaming us and that can lead us to major health problemsas a high consumption of ultra-processed products rich in fats or sugars. As if this were not enough, it gives us information about the possible lack of foods rich in nutrients, fiber or healthy fats.

To take into account

Among the factors that contribute to cellular inflammationIt should be noted that there are excess abdominal fat, a sedentary lifestyle, stress, pollution, lack of sleep and an unbalanced microbiota, among others. However, according to studies, the main risk It is in an inadequate diet, since it can activate pro-inflammatory genes and hormones.

“We are facing an era in the field of preventive medicine as everyone knowsand just as we perform medical tests for different conditions, we have to know everything that harms and inflames us and benefits us in our feeding“, concluded the expert.