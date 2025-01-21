Second in the Champions League table and with five consecutive victories in Europe, Barça faces Benfica this Tuesday at 9:00 p.m.in a match that could seal the ticket for the culés to the round of 16 without having to go through the preliminary round. The Portuguese, fifteenth, have just won the League Cup, and have shown themselves to be a dangerous team, as demonstrated by their defeat of Atleti on the second day.

