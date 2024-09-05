Amazon has announced the new free games of Prime Gaming for all Prime subscribers for the month of September. This time the offer is even richer than usual, since it will be possible to redeem as many as 28 gamesincluding titles from the Borderlands series, Lord of the Rings-themed games, and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, to name a few.

As per usual practice, the games in question will be made available in phases, with the first batch available from todaySeptember 5, which includes Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Borderlands 2, The Pre-Sequel and Tales from the Borderlands, GreedFall: Gold Edition, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definite Edition. Subsequent releases will be every Thursday of the month, September 12, 19, and 26.