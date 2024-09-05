Amazon has announced the new free games of Prime Gaming for all Prime subscribers for the month of September. This time the offer is even richer than usual, since it will be possible to redeem as many as 28 gamesincluding titles from the Borderlands series, Lord of the Rings-themed games, and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, to name a few.
As per usual practice, the games in question will be made available in phases, with the first batch available from todaySeptember 5, which includes Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Borderlands 2, The Pre-Sequel and Tales from the Borderlands, GreedFall: Gold Edition, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definite Edition. Subsequent releases will be every Thursday of the month, September 12, 19, and 26.
All Prime Gaming’s Free Games for September and When They’ll Be Available
You will be able to redeem and make your own all the games you find in the list below through this link. Once you’ve logged in with your account, you’ll just need to click “Redeem” to get a code to enter into the specified digital store (such as Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store) or redeem via the Amazon Games app for PC. Without further ado, let’s see the full list of Prime Gaming’s free games for the month of August.
Without further ado, let’s see the complete list of all Prime Gaming’s free games for the month of September:
Available now
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Game of the Year Edition (GOG)
Lego Lord of the Rings (GOG)
Borderlands 2 (Epic Games Store)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)
GreedFall: Gold Edition (GOG)
Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
Minabo – A Walk through Life (Amazon Games App)
Eternal Nights (Epic Games Store)
Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Amazon Games App)
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Epic Games Store)
Tales from the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)
September 12th
- 9 Years of Shadows (GOG)
Moonlighter (GOG)
Golfie (Amazon Games App)
Cursed to Golf (GOG)
XHell Pie (GOG)
Showgunners (GOG)
Arcadegeddon (Epic Games Store)
September 19th
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (GOG)
The Falconeer (GOG)
Lego The Hobbit (GOG)
I Love Finding Cats & Pups – Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)
Kerbal Space Program (GOG)
September 26th
- Mystery Case Files: Black Crown – Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
- Ghost Song (GOG)
- Ynglet (Amazon Games App)
- Black Desert (Pearl Abyss)
- iana Sisters: Twisted Dreams (Amazon Games App)
What do you think of Prime Gaming’s September freebie slew? Let us know in the comments below.
