melinanot to be confused with Malenia (why would they do that?), is a very useful NPC of Elden Ring and one of the first to greet you as you begin your journey through the Middle Lands. However, some players obsessed with destruction and dissatisfied with the endless amount of enemies you can kill in Elden Ringhave figured out how to damage and even kill the only guiding light in the game.

Not only did someone figure out how to kill melina, but they do it right at the beginning of the game when you first meet the NPC. “Did you know that you can kill melina at the start of the game?” jdyhrberg happily posted on the subreddit Elden Ring. It turns out that not many knew about it, and the player has attached a video to prove that it is possible.

The Tarnished casts a spell just before melina show up to greet him. A spell that does a little damage to the casting player, but a lot to the poor thing. melina. The friendly NPC has barely started her monologue when the fire overtakes her and she dies, leaving a beautiful tree of light in its place.

If you want to replicate this cold-blooded murder yourself, and I bet some do, you’ll need the Deadly Sin of Fire and the bloodflame weapon to make it happen. But don’t worry, she won’t stay dead forever and will come back the next time you need her help. Other players seem to be more interested in the mysterious tree spell than melina throw as it falls. The responses to the clip have also made more people realize that they can summon melina to help them fight Morgott, where she will also leave a tree behind if she is defeated.

Elden Ring has been making a lot of headlines this week after FromSoftware finally confirmed that they are working on an expansion. The DLC Shadow of the Erdtree was confirmed through a single image. Which was enough to get players’ imaginations going, as most are convinced that the character riding a horse in the image is Miquella.