Before more than 50 representatives of the European Comissionthe Government of Sonora, through the Council for Sustainable Development (Codeso), presented the aspects that make up the Sonora Sustainable Energy Plan, the largest bet of the Mexican state to face the climate change.

In a virtual meeting, Francisco Acuña Méndez, head of Codeso, stressed that the Sonora Plan continues to be a source of interest at the international level, since the entity is taking important actions to take advantage of single energyr, exploitation of the lithium and natural gas liquefactionthis with respect to national sovereignty and taking advantage of natural resources.

“Plan Sonora continues to be a matter of international interest,” said the state official.

He said that it was a meeting organized by the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SER)where the participants were interested in having a greater context of this ambitious plan to evaluate the opportunities for cooperation and synergy.

He stressed that in Sonora the export of solar energy will be triggered through the photovoltaic plant of Puerto Penascothe exploitation of lithium for the production of batteries for electric cars and the promotion of the semiconductors.

The European Commission is one of the seven institutions of the European Union who holds the executive power and the legislative initiative.

This body is in charge of proposing legislation, applying community decisions, defending Union treaties and in general deals with the daily affairs of the Union.