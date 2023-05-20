Saturday, May 20, 2023, 12:06



Staying focused while studying, working, or doing any task that requires attention and effort can get complicated. The truth is that the brain tends to evade itself more frequently than it should to be productive and efficient with the work that is being done. For this reason, the techniques and methods to promote concentration are the most popular and followed, with the aim that the hours spent in front of the desk or the computer are totally beneficial.

Following this line, the Twitter user Alex Lozano, @byalexlozano, has published on his profile a guide to learn about and practice one of the most popular techniques in recent times, since its effectiveness seems to be demonstrated in the experience of those who use it: the Pomodoro technique. “How to do more work in 4 hours than 92% of people in 3 days” is what the Internet user assures. The main reason for the success of these methods is that “our attention has decreased by 78% in the last 50 years. So if you were born after the year 1970, this technique is perfect for you », he assures.

How does the Pomodoro technique work? It is based on five steps. The first one seems obvious, but it is actually very important: choose a task. In this way you will avoid jumping from one to another and postponing the one that gives you the most laziness, spoiling the objective of the Pomodoro. Once you’ve decided what you’re going to do, the second step is to set a timer for 25 minutes. That’s how long science says you can be 100% focused, so during that time you’ll need to work non-stop on the task without distractions.

After 25 minutes, the third step is to take a 5-minute break. During that time you can move around, drink water, sunbathe or do leisure activities, but never look at social networks, applications or web pages, as you will lose concentration. Step 4 is as simple as preparing for the following Pomodoro, doing the same as before: one task, 25 minutes, 100% concentration; repeat it for four consecutive cycles.

Lastly, when you’ve finished the Pomodoros, give yourself a longer 30-minute break where you can relax and do something that allows you to be 100% rested. When you’re ready after that break, “repeat the process.” It is a very simple technique, in which you only need a timer, concentration and desire to carry out a productive work time.