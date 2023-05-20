Always proactive and in constant motion, Angelina Jolie announced the launch of her own fashion firm, which will have the firm purpose of recycling all those garments that are not used to create vintage dresses.

The actress and ambassador of Goodwill of the United Nations has decided to baptize his company with the name of Atelier Jolie. She invited all users and fans, regardless of race, gender, or social statusto create their own designs betting on recycling in order to eliminate textile waste.

Consumers will be able to wear their own clothes and will collaborate with expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world to create the dress they want using recycled fabrics from their own wardrobes and vintage materials. “We hope to create a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socioeconomic background. We will highlight the people who play a role in each creation. We will assemble a diverse team, including teaching for refugees and other high-talented and underappreciated groups, with ability-based positions of dignity,” she noted.

The actress, who is also a fashion benchmark every time she shines on red carpets, assured that atelier jolie: “Surges out of an appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I have worked with over the years, a desire to use the high quality vintage material and dead cloth already available, and also to be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression.

I’m looking forward to growing this with you.”

