“The Hunger Games begin!”… For more than a decade (in 2012 the first installment of this blockbuster saga was released in cinemas) this type of message has been recurring every January 7, the date on which, After giving a good account of the Roscón de Reyes, many become aware of the Christmas excesses. The copious dinners, the irresistible sweets, the constant snacking and the toasts are left behind and the rush to recover the figure and resolve in one fell swoop the consequences of that lack of control begins: between three and five extra kilos. However, as warned by the Dr. María Amaronutrition expert and creator of the Amaro Weight Loss Method; That pressure and haste can lead us to take decisions unhealthy, either through subsistence allowance extremely restrictive or making exercise excessively. «The real key to losing weight effectively and sustainably is setting realistic goals, taking care of your health comprehensive and not fall into obsession», he clarifies.

That’s why why follow a process healthy, balanced and focused on well-being, Dr. Amaro proposes following these eight steps:

1. Accept weight gain without guilt

If you have realized that you have gained weight during the holidays, the first thing to do, according to the expert, is to accept it without guilt or self-criticism. “Weight gain after Christmas is completely natural and is related to a combination of increased caloric intake, fluid retention due to salt and alcohol consumption, and changes in exercise routines,” he clarifies. Thus, Dr. Amaro remembers that kilo gain It is not a failure, but a phase temporary and that can be a perfect opportunity to reconnect with healthy habits without letting yourself be demotivated by the frustration or guilt.

2. Set realistic and achievable goals

The truth is that, as the expert suggests, it is easy to fall into the temptation of focusing goals too ambitious like losing a large amount of weight in a short time. But this can be counterproductive, since healthy weight loss is a gradual process that requires patience and constancy.









One of the keys to following this process is to establish realistic goalssy achievable goals that help maintain motivation and reduce the risk of frustration.

Gradual weight loss: lose 0.5 to 1 kg per week. This is healthy and sustainable.

Improve your nutrition without extreme restrictions. Start by incorporating more fresh and natural foods (vegetables, fruits, lean proteins).

Gradually reduce the consumption of ultra-processed foods.

Increase physical activity: Exercise 3 to 4 times a week, starting with 20-30 minutes a day of activities you enjoy.

Improve sleep quality: Sleeping between 7 and 8 hours per night has a significant impact on your metabolism and your body’s ability to burn fat.

3. Focus on comprehensive health and not on the scale

The goal of a diet should not only be lose weightbut improve health. Focusing only on the number on the scale can lead to losing sight of other essential aspects of well-being such as energy, mood or quality of life.

Better digestion: Eating more fruits, vegetables and fiber improves your intestinal transit and reduces bloating

Greater energy: Eating balanced and exercising increases your energy levels throughout the day.

Better mental health: Regular exercise and a balanced diet have a direct impact on reducing stress and anxiety.

«Every little improvement counts. Listen to your body, and don’t get frustrated if you don’t see immediate changes on the scale. Health is not measured only by weight,” he remembers.

4. Make small sustainable changes

Success in weight loss does not lie in drastic changes, but in settings small and sustainable that can be incorporated into daily life. «Choose to improve your habits gradually instead of looking for quick solutions or restrictive that could negatively affect you in the long term,” advises Amaro.

Control portions without eliminating foods: Many times, the key is to slightly reduce portion sizes. Eating a little less at each meal can make a big difference.

Incorporate more fresh vegetables and fruits: Make each meal contain a generous serving of vegetables or salads. They are low in calories and high in fiber and nutrients.

Drink enough water: Dehydration is often confused with hunger. Try to drink between 1.5 and 2 liters of water a day. Stay hydrated to avoid impulse eating.

Replace unhealthy snacks: If you feel hungry between meals, opt for healthy snacks such as nuts, natural yogurt, fruits or carrots. This helps control caloric intake without giving in to unhealthy cravings.

This gradual approach allows long-term changes to be possible, without feeling like a sacrifice is being made.

5. Find a motivating exercise routine

He exercise It is an essential part of the weight loss process, but the most important thing is to find an activity that you enjoy. It is not advisable to push yourself to do extreme exercises or routines that do not increase your weight, as this will only increase the likelihood of abandoning them.

Walking at a brisk pace is one of the easiest and most effective ways to exercise. You can start with 30 minutes a day and gradually increase the duration.

Workout at home: If you prefer not to go to the gym, you can do bodyweight exercises such as push-ups, sit-ups, and squats. There are countless videos and online programs for beginners.

Dancing or practicing yoga: If you like music, dancing can be a fun way to exercise. Yoga, on the other hand, improves your flexibility, reduces stress and tones the body

Sports: Playing tennis, swimming, running or cycling are activities that not only burn calories, but also promote fun and motivation

“There is no need to become obsessed with the intensity; The important thing is to be constant. As you feel comfortable, you can increase the intensity or duration of the workouts,” he suggests.

6. Avoid extreme diets

One of the biggest mistakes that many people make when trying to lose weight after a period of excess is opting for extreme diets, either with the aim of seeing quick results or as a way to compensate for excess food. “This type of approaches They can include very restrictive diets, fast extreme or even the practice of stopping eating completely, which is not only unsustainable, but also puts physical and mental health at risk,” warns Amaro, who clarifies that extreme diets are dangerous. In addition to being difficult to maintain in the long term, they can generate a cycle of frustration, anxiety and eating disorders.

The rebound effect Very restrictive diets, such as those that almost completely eliminate entire food groups (for example, the liquid diet, the extreme ketogenic diet, or 500-calorie-a-day diets), can cause rapid initial weight loss. However, these types of diets are rarely sustainable. Most people who follow them tend to quickly regain their lost weight once they return to their normal habits. This is because the body not only burns fat when subjected to severe calorie restriction, but also reduces muscle mass and slows down metabolism. In other words, when you return to eating more normally, your metabolism is already running at a slower speed, making it easier to gain weight again, and often with interest. This is the rebound effect, a common phenomenon after extreme diets in which not only is the lost weight regained, but often even more is added. In the long term, this cycle of repeatedly gaining and losing weight (known as a diet cycle or yo-yo diet) is very detrimental to health, as it can increase the risk of metabolic diseases, hormonal disorders, and negatively affects the relationship with the food.

7. Listen to the body

Food is often linked to our emotions, whether due to stress, boredom or anxiety. Listening to your body is essential to learning to differentiate between physical hunger and emotional cravings.

Eat slowly: It is appropriate to take time to savor each bite. This helps the body register satiety signals before overeating.

Take breaks: Before eating, you should ask yourself if you are really hungry or if it is just a momentary desire.

Reduce stress: Practicing activities such as meditation, deep breathing, or even going for a walk can help manage stress and reduce impulsive cravings.

8. Have patience and perseverance as your guide

Healthy and sustainable weight loss takes time. That’s why it’s not a good idea to get obsessed with quick results. True transformation occurs when habits are adopted that can be maintained over time. “The key is to be consistent, celebrate every small achievement and keep moving forward, even when you don’t see immediate changes,” he proposes.

It is worth remembering that the process of losing weight and improving health is a journey, not a race. It is important to be kind to yourself, recognize your progress and enjoy the process.

Health is a journey

Finally, it is worth remembering that going on a diet after the holidays does not have to be synonymous with extreme sacrifices or obsessions with weight. It is about adopting healthy, sustainable habits aimed at improving general well-being with a health-focused mindset and realistic goals.

Extreme diets and deprivation strategies, such as “stopping eating” or completely avoiding water, are neither sustainable nor healthy. Although they can offer quick results in the short term, their long-term effects are devastating to your physical, emotional and mental health. Instead of following these harmful approaches that only make things worse, Dr. Amaro reminds that sustainable weight loss is a gradual process and that the best strategy is to make small adjustments to adopt a healthy, balanced lifestyle that includes a balanced diet. variety, regular exercise, adequate hydration and a positive mental approach towards food.