The Paralympics|Amanda Kotaja achieved Paralympic bronze.

4.9. 21:44

Amanda Kotaja finished third in the 100m T54 category of track and field in Paris.

Belgium took the gold medal Lea Bayekula with a new Paralympic record of 15.50. Kotaja’s time was 15.77. The silver medal went to the United States Tatyana McFadden with a time of 15.67.

Kotaja, 29, achieved a hundred silver in Tokyo three years ago.