If you want to get the Real ID In Colorado, you must start the Procedure as soon as possible, since in less than a year, all state residents will no longer be able to use their state driver’s license to take a flight.

The state of Colorado meets the requirements of the Real ID since 2012, so if you have updated since then, it is very likely that you already have the new ID, which can be recognized by having a gold star in the upper right corner of said document.

To obtain the Real ID in Colorado, you must have a document that proves your identity, such as a birth certificate or a fully valid passport, as well as two documents that prove that you reside in Colorado, a bank statement works. Finally, you must attach your credit card number. Social Security.

Also, to get the Real ID, you have to go in person to a state office. Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of Colorado, since the procedure cannot be done online.

When you go to the DMV, you need to make sure that all the documents you bring are up to date and in good condition.

If you want more information, you can visit the official Colorado DMV website, where you will find information on requirements and fees.