Madrid Spain.– Will Smith made a surprise return to Spain after his last visit at the end of May to promote his new film, Bad Boys: Hasta la Muerte, to enjoy one of the best-known festivals in the country, Mad Cool, which kicked off this Wednesday with a lineup headed by Dua Lipa.

Amid great excitement from the attendees, who could not believe they were seeing the “Prince of Rap” up close, the popular actor enjoyed the festival from one of the VIP boxes, sharing laughs and secrets with singer Janelle Monáe, which could be the reason why he has traveled to Madrid to attend the event for the first time.

Relaxed and showing off his more friendly side, Will Smith enjoyed some of his favorite artists, including Dua Lipa, The Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage and Rels B, in the company of some friends and without a trace of Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actor was seen wearing sunglasses and dancing at various times during the day, during which he used bottles of water to cool off and cope with the high temperatures in Madrid.

Far from going unnoticed, the artist shocked the audience when he left the festival and had to leave the facilities amidst strict security measures. Showing his friendliest and most friendly side, Will did not hesitate to greet all those who were waiting for him behind the fence for some photographs. With the personal style that characterizes him, he chose a “total black” look for the occasion.

With information from Europa Press