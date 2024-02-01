There is commotion in Brazil for the strange death of a young woman who had a sexual encounter with a player of the Corinthians. According to the official police report Sao Paulo, The woman suffered four cardiorespiratory arrests and had a large cut on her private parts.

The woman was identified as Livia Gabriele da Silva Santoswho had a sexual relationship with the promise of Corinthians, Dimas Cándido de Oliveira Filho, that he accepted before the authorities his consensual meeting with the woman before her death.

The criminalistics report determined that the woman suffered bleeding in her genitals, which was caused by a five-centimeter cut in her vagina. In addition, she suffered four cardiorespiratory arrests.

The 'Tmao' defender explained that he called the medical services and the woman was transferred from the emergency room to a health center in the city of Sao Paulo, where doctors tried to stop the constant bleeding. Minutes later, her death was confirmed; the specialists, when consulted by the woman's father about the mysterious cut, were unable to provide an explanation.

🚓 The Civil Police investigates the death of a 19-year-old young man who was found to be a Corinthians under-20 player Dimas Cândido de Oliveira Filho on the night of this third day (30), in Tatuapé, Eastern Zone of São Paulo.#SP #SPNews 📸Playback/Social Networks

📝G1 SP pic.twitter.com/WJOPKCrKLU — São Paulo Notícias (@_SPNoticias) January 31, 2024

The young woman's body was taken to the ILegal Medical Institute (IML), where tests will be performed to determine his death. “We were called to the night brigade to verify a call in the PS Tatuapé, “That it was a 19-year-old girl who had four consecutive respiratory arrests, one at the scene, another in the ambulance and two at the Tatuapé PS, resulting in death,” he explained. Lucas Sarri, lieutenant of the Military Police.

The Corinthians player version

Dimas Cándido de Oliveira Filho He explained that in the middle of the consensual relationship in his apartment, the woman began to feel bad and fainted for no reason. The player's statement Under-20 provoked the fury of the father of the young woman who tried to attack him, Brazilian media reported, the police had to intervene.

Tiago Lenoir, the footballer's lawyer, explained to the media Metropoles that the young people had met a few days ago on social networks and agreed to meet last Tuesday.

I'm a Corinthians player who was with young people who died in SP. Dimas Cândido de Oliveira is in the Corinthians sub-20; Nessa Terça (30/1), a 19-year-old young man recently had a bad time in his apartment. pic.twitter.com/RQRvMf9N72 — JOHNNY FÊNIX (@POLITICABR2K) January 31, 2024

“He confirmed that they had consensual sexual relations using a condom. There were only electronic cigarettes in the place. “He was absolutely shocked by the death of the young woman,” were the lawyer's words.

Dinas, for the moment, was released, but will be investigated by the Brazilian authorities to determine the causes that led to the fatal outcome.

“He testified as a witness. They asked him to give statements, he did and was released. We are waiting for the result of the autopsy to know the cause of death, but there is nothing to indicate that it was a crime,” said the lawyer.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that it is closely following the evolution of the events related to the episode that involved one of its base athletes on the night of Tuesday, 01/30/2024. We reinforce that the club awaits the investigation of the events and is available to collaborate with the authorities. Above all, Corinthians deeply regrets the death of the young Livia Gabriele da Silva Santos and expresses solidarity with her family,”

