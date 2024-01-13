The United States government has consular offices in different countries around the world, in these headquarters of the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), as well as in other agencies that have a presence abroad, it is common for some employees to be from the local country. Those who are chosen as workers abroad must meet several requirements, as well as possess eight qualities that make them ideal candidates for the US government.
The diplomatic mission of the United States includes the presence of the country in different nations of the world, through consulates, embassies and offices. For these locations, the government frequently looks for local employeeswho have various levels of responsibility and can build a career.
Vacancies for “locally employed staff” and the application process are carried out through the Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) platform. On the website of each embassy, you will find the link to the job offers in that country.. Once in the job search engine, the applicant must create an account.
Qualities of ideal candidates to work in a United States consulate
In addition to meeting the requirements stipulated in the vacancy, as well as the security review and language accreditation, in some cases, Candidates to work in a local office in the United States must possess some qualities that make them stand out from the rest of the professionals.
The Global Talent Management Office (BGT) is in charge of supervising the recruitment processes. “Our teams include Foreign Service (FS), Civil Service (CS) and locally recruited (LE) personnel who bring their passion and capabilities to find solutions to the greatest challenges of American foreign policy,” indicates the agency that It depends on the State Department.
In many vacancies, The Human Resources office invites candidates to review the document “8 qualities of employees abroad”, which is an adaptation of the ideal attributes of Foreign Service Officers. These characteristics include integrity, respect and organization.
“Overseas employees will demonstrate the following essential characteristics to be a successful member of the team at the United States Embassy, Consulate or Mission”, indicates the document “8 qualities of employees abroad”, published in 2018. These attributes are:
- Composure and integrity. The candidate will know how to remain calm, poised and effective in complex situations, always being fair and honest.
- Cultural adaptability. Local employees of the United States consular mission will work and communicate effectively and respectfully with all people, respecting, recognizing and accepting diversity.
- Change and initiative. People chosen for these jobs will be able to accept changes in the workplace and adapt quickly, while maintaining quality in the performance of their duties.
- Experience and motivation. You will be able to demonstrate your prior knowledge and express your interest in being part of the United States consular service.
- Integration of information and ingenuity. One of the most valued qualities in candidates is the ability to assimilate official rules and put them into practice, as well as solving problems with available resources, within the regulations.
- Touch. It is important to know how to conduct yourself with respect, both personally and through texts.
- Planification and organization. The ideal candidate will be able to prioritize and organize tasks effectively to maximize efficiency.
- Teamwork. The local employees of the United States consular mission stand out for their ability to work cooperatively and harmoniously, establishing positive relationships.
