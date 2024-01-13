The United States government has consular offices in different countries around the world, in these headquarters of the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), as well as in other agencies that have a presence abroad, it is common for some employees to be from the local country. Those who are chosen as workers abroad must meet several requirements, as well as possess eight qualities that make them ideal candidates for the US government.

The diplomatic mission of the United States includes the presence of the country in different nations of the world, through consulates, embassies and offices. For these locations, the government frequently looks for local employeeswho have various levels of responsibility and can build a career.

Vacancies for “locally employed staff” and the application process are carried out through the Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) platform. On the website of each embassy, ​​you will find the link to the job offers in that country.. Once in the job search engine, the applicant must create an account.

On the official website of each embassy there is a link to the job vacancies available in the country.

Qualities of ideal candidates to work in a United States consulate



In addition to meeting the requirements stipulated in the vacancy, as well as the security review and language accreditation, in some cases, Candidates to work in a local office in the United States must possess some qualities that make them stand out from the rest of the professionals.

The Global Talent Management Office (BGT) is in charge of supervising the recruitment processes. “Our teams include Foreign Service (FS), Civil Service (CS) and locally recruited (LE) personnel who bring their passion and capabilities to find solutions to the greatest challenges of American foreign policy,” indicates the agency that It depends on the State Department.

Candidates must have characteristics such as organization and cultural adaptability, in addition to meeting the specific requirements of the vacancy.

In many vacancies, The Human Resources office invites candidates to review the document “8 qualities of employees abroad”, which is an adaptation of the ideal attributes of Foreign Service Officers. These characteristics include integrity, respect and organization.

“Overseas employees will demonstrate the following essential characteristics to be a successful member of the team at the United States Embassy, ​​Consulate or Mission”, indicates the document “8 qualities of employees abroad”, published in 2018. These attributes are: