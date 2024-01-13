Not just Monza

With the start of the new year, the restyling works of the Monza National Autodrome began, aimed at guaranteeing a place in Formula 1 for Temple of Speed also in the coming years. Among the main interventions are those relating to the modernization of the track and infrastructure, but the Brianza circuit is not the only one on the 2024 calendar to be the subject of restoration works.

You also work in Holland

Shortly before the Italian Grand Prix, i.e. in the last week of August, Formula 1 will stop in Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix, and it is this circuit that is temporarily closed for other work in progress. Here too, the aim of the organizers is to meet the needs of Formula 1 to keep the track on the calendar beyond 2025the year in which the agreement currently in force will expire.

The interventions

Excluded from the World Cup in 1986, Zandvoort returned in 2021 also thanks to the successes of local idol Max Verstappen, capable of generating a full house in the stands located a few kilometers from the North Sea. However, the greatest criticism fell in particular on the pit lane, deemed too narrow for F1 standards. In this regard, the work will focus precisely onexpansion of the pit laneWith the'addition of six more garages. Specifically, the renovation works should be completed in the month of April.

Outdoor area and restaurant

“This ambitious project has already started and not only meets the requirements of the FIA, but also strengthens the future of Zandvoort – said a spokesperson for the racetrack a gpblog.com – it will become a more versatile and cutting-edge circuit“. In addition to the interventions strictly linked to the track, the project also includes the redevelopment of aexternal areaopen above all to conferences and company parties, as well as that of circuit restaurantThe Bernie's Bar & Kitchen.