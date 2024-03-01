In just over a year, Real ID standards will become mandatory for any official document issued in the United States. In accordance with what the standard establishes, as of May 7, 2025, all types of identification cards that carry the intention of being recognized by the federal government must meet certain standards and, therefore, have a predefined format. in all the country. In that sense, many New Mexicans wonder how to process this identification.

In the state, The Real ID has been issued since 2016 and is in charge of the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD, for its acronym in English). According to official information, identification cards and driver's licenses that have been issued after November 14 of the aforementioned year and that have a star in their upper right corner are already valid. For those who do not yet have it, through their website and social networks, The public entity clearly establishes what the requirements are and what the step-by-step process is to achieve it..

This is New Mexico's virtual assistant to help with the Real ID process. Photo: Screenshot

How to process Real ID in New Mexico

To request updating documentation and obtaining Real ID which will be valid at the federal level, The interested party must contact a division of the MVD. There, they will tell you what steps to follow. Additionally, an online form can be completed to save time. To obtain identification, the interested party must provide the organization with the following information:

Legal identity and age. Identification number. Residence in New Mexico. See also Maduro's minister assured that Alex Saab is close to being released in the US.

To test each of the mentioned items, different documentation can be used. To check among the possibilities and verify if a document is acceptable, the applicant can enter the official website of the New Mexico MVD and consult there. The page also has a virtual assistant that guides users through the steps of the procedure.