There is little left for the school year 2023-2024 conclude, and the students of basic education in Mexico begin the long-awaited Summer VacationHowever, before the end of the cycle, there are still issues to be concluded, such as grades.

And it is crucial that parents know their children’s evaluations and how they did in terms of grades, which are reflected in a report card which can be downloaded electronically.

Today we share with you in Debate the step by step of How to download the 2024 report card issued by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP)This way, you will be able to know your children’s average during the school year.

When do they deliver the SEP grades?

According to the official SEP calendar, the administrative discharge will take place on July 12, and the days established for the The delivery of evaluation reports to mothers, fathers and guardians will be on July 15 and 16. Therefore, the document will be available from those dates.

However, it is important to consider that the Dates may vary depending on each school campus. and the workload each person has. Therefore, parents and guardians are advised to be aware of the notices issued by educational institutions in order to obtain the correct information.

Step by step to download your ticket

To download the SEP report card, There are several options. One of them is through the website of the Federal Education Authority in Mexico City (AEFCM). Here we show you the steps to follow:

1. Enter the AEFCM portal: https://www.controlescolar.aefcm.gob.mx:8012/ConsultaBoleta/

2. Enter the student’s CURP and the Work Center Code (CCT). If you do not know this code, you can check it in the School Directory or with the AEFCM School Location.

3. If you do not have the CURP at hand, you can consult it on the website of the National Population Registry (Renapo) by entering [este enlace](https://www.gob.mx/curp/), selecting the option ‘Don’t you know your CURP?’, and filling in the requested fields.

4. Once you have entered the CURP and CCT, select the option ‘Download evaluation report’ and choose the desired consultation period. The report will automatically download in PDF format to your computer.

The AEFCM has specified that for preschool level the report card cannot be consulted, only the certificate. In addition, the report cards are available permanently; however, it is necessary to be aware of the date established by the SEP for the delivery of the official document.