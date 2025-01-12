Feijóo’s visit and a bath of militancy: the PP supports Mazón after three massive demonstrations and boos during his visits

The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has had a week with two oxygen cylinders. Both have been offered by his own party, the PP, after his image suffered a strong popular erosion due to criticism from ordinary citizens due to his management of the DANA, which has so far cost 224 fatalities and 3 missing persons.

In a matter of two months Mazón has seen three massive demonstrations fill the streets of Valencia to demand his resignation for the management of the climate catastrophe. These have ranged (according to official figures) from 130,000 protesters on November 10 to 80,000 on December 29.

During this same time, Carlos Mazón has also seen how every time he set foot in an area affected by DANA, the same ordinary citizen reproached him. It all started in Paiporta with the protests in which the Protestants came to smear both the president and the president of the Government along with the kings of Spain, but these continued in other towns such as Torrent both in its urban center and later another day in an event in a ravine, or also in Castelló de la Plana (much further away from DANA ground zero) this week.

Another blow received by Mazón was the one he took directly from the relatives of the DANA victims, who reproached him for his role during the funeral organized in the Valencia cathedral.

Faced with these circumstances, the president made an agenda with minimal exposure, just in the DANA areas, much of his refuge in Alicante, and avoiding questions from journalists as much as possible. All of this occurred in an environment in which the PP’s support was rather sparing and without much fuss. Until this week.

The change of direction of the PP to support Mazón was led by the president of the party himself, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who this week visited the DANA area and met with the president. The visit was divided into two very different days, the first very discreet and practically incognito in which Feijóo preferred not to appear with Mazón. But the second day was already more armed by the party, the popular leader was seen with the Valencian, an act with officials and mayors of the party that shone again due to the attacks on the Government of Pedro Sánchez. In any case, the PP also shielded the event: streaming broadcast and without exposing itself to journalists’ questions.

Mazón’s agenda after DANA: few events, a lot of Alicante and the rejection of affected people and journalists

The last gesture of the PP with Mazón took place this Friday, with an event in Alzira that involved a controlled mass bath, only for councilors, militants and sympathizers of the party. It was about the Executive Committee and the Provincial Board of Directors of the PP of Valencia, a session that he presided over together with the provincial president Vicente Mompó. There the dynamic was the same: criticism of the Government, staunch defense of Mazón’s management of DANA and creating a bubble with around 700 militants, including mayors of affected areas such as those of Utiel and Alfafar, who at other times It was difficult to defend the role of the president on the day of the catastrophe.