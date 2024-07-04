RIA Novosti: Biden-Trump debates cause chaos among Democrats in Congress

The US Congress has been thrown into chaos following the election debates between incumbent President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, according to RIA News citing a source in the legislative body.

The agency’s source said that the Democrats are in a state of chaos due to the unsuccessful speech of the head of state, during which he demonstrated his weakness.

Earlier, CBS News learned that Biden tried to calm his allies after his failure at the debates. According to it, on Wednesday, July 3, the American leader and Vice President Kamala Harris held a video conference, during which Biden told his allies that he remains in the presidential race and intends to win the election.

The New York Times later reported that Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, a major Democratic donor, had called on Biden to drop out of the re-election race, saying the politician should “step aside” and allow a “vibrant Democratic leader” to win.