How to avoid being cheated on a dating app

In the digital age, dating apps have revolutionized the way people connect, offering the ability to find a partner from the comfort of a mobile phone. However, the rise of these platforms has also brought with it risks and challenges, including hoaxes and scams that can compromise users’ security. Detecting and preventing these frauds is essential to enjoy a safe experience in these digital tools.

The digitalization of relationships has led millions of people to search for a partner or friendship through specific applications. Its intuitive design and algorithms based on common interests make these tools attractive to various profiles. The massive nature of its use has also opened the door to fraudulent practices. From fake profiles to extortion attempts, the strategies used by scammers have diversified, affecting both young people and more experienced users.

Signs to identify fake profiles

Fraudulent profiles often present common characteristics that can serve as a warning. One of the most common signs is the lack of detailed information in the profile. Scammers tend to use vague or exaggerated descriptions, with overly perfect photographs or generic images downloaded from the Internet.

Another red flag is when the supposed interested party shows excess enthusiasm from the beginning, trying to establish an emotional bond too quickly. This type of behavior is usually linked to attempts at manipulation to obtain personal or financial data.

Additionally, a lack of real-time interaction, such as video calls, or a refusal to share verifiable social networks are also indicators that the profile may not be authentic.

Recommendations for safe use

Check profiles: Before starting a conversation, carefully review the other person’s profile. Platforms often offer options to verify accounts using phone numbers, emails, or even official IDs. Prioritize interacting with profiles that have these seals of authenticity. Limit information sharing: Avoid providing sensitive data, such as addresses, bank account numbers or personal documents, is a golden rule. This type of information can be used to commit fraud or identity theft. Choose reputable platforms: Opting for dating apps with good reviews and robust security measures reduces the risk of falling for scams. These platforms usually have active monitoring systems to detect and eliminate suspicious profiles. Keep conversations within the app: While it is tempting to move conversations to other platforms, such as WhatsApp or social networks, doing so can increase your exposure to risks. Keeping interactions within the app makes it easier to access support tools should you need to report inappropriate behavior.

Most common dating app scams

emotional frauds

Scammers often take advantage of their victims’ emotions to gain trust. Once this bond is achieved, it is common for them to request financial help under urgent pretexts, such as medical emergencies or unexpected financial problems.

Identity theft

In some cases, fake profiles seek to obtain personal information to impersonate the victim. This may include photographs, full names or employment details.

Phishing or malicious links

Another common method is sending links that, when opened, install malicious software on devices. These programs can capture passwords or private data, compromising the user’s digital security.

Verification systems

Dating platforms have implemented additional measures to ensure the safety of their users. From artificial intelligence systems that detect suspicious activity to anonymous reporting functions, these tools are essential to combating fraud.

On the other hand, applications such as Google Reverse Image allow you to verify if the photos used in a profile have been taken from the Internet. This is useful for identifying model images or generic photographs.

What to do if you detect fraud

If you think you have interacted with a fake profile or have been the victim of a scam, the first thing to do is to stop all communication. Blocking the user and reporting the profile to the platform is essential to prevent others from falling into the same trap.

Likewise, it is important to report the case to the relevant authorities, especially if you have provided personal or financial information. The National Police and the Civil Guard have specific channels to deal with cybercrimes.

Finally, if you suspect that your information has been compromised, change your passwords immediately and monitor your bank accounts for unauthorized movements.