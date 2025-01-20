The President of the Government of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, announced this Monday in the Crown Room of the Pignatelli building the investment of 100 million euros for the development of the Zaragoza Technology Park, which will bear the name ‘DAT Alierta’. In Azcón’s words, “we are going to attract companies and create quality employment. Without a doubt, it will provide immense added value to the city’s economy.”

This new center will be built next to the Río Ebro Campus in the Aragonese capital and will have 79 hectares to attract new projects and companies. In addition, it will include existing facilities, such as those of the University, the ITA and the CEEI, and new buildings. “It will bring together and promote synergies between technology, the University and the administration,” specified the leader of the Executive.

The new facilities will serve to promote and attract companies, which will create quality employment with which to retain and attract talent and provide immense added value to our economy. “This is going to be the most interesting project that is going to be developed in our country,” said the President of the Government of Aragon.

During his speech, Azcón also announced that this new technology park will be named after César Alierta: “This name anticipates the characteristics of this new enclave, a space that, like César, will stand out for being innovative, with the capacity for understanding and technological transformation”.

For her part, the Vice President of the Government, Mar Vaquero, has highlighted the importance of the project because “it links with the values ​​of the Aragonese. It is what makes us different and what has made us attract companies from all over the world and which companies Aragonese continue to bet on our territory. Values ​​such as the institutional collaboration with the University of Zaragoza that has led to a 40-hectare land being put at the service of knowledge, talent, innovation and avant-garde.”

Aragonese Technology District

The new park complements the work of Walqa, in Huesca, and Technopark, in Alcañiz, with which it will form the Aragonese Technology District (DAT), a key piece for the hub Aragonese is a reference in Europe. “We are convinced that this technology center is going to be a reference throughout Europe,” said Azcón.

The Government of Aragon’s commitment is to ensure that large business investments, innovation and the creation of specialized employment radiate to the three provinces, that Teruel, Huesca and Zaragoza contribute to the same ecosystem and benefit from it in the same way.

Project phases

As President Azcón has listed, several phases are contemplated for the construction of the DAT Alierta.

In February of this year, the drafting of the Master Plan will be completed and in March the first projects will be put out to tender. At the end of 2025, the DIGA will be approved and the drafting of the PIGA will begin.

The first works on some buildings are expected to begin in September 2026, while PIGA approval will arrive in December of that year.

In May 2027, the urbanization and construction of the headquarters, included in the PIGA, will begin.

In the second half of 2028, work on the first buildings will be completed.

In the first six months of 2029, the works contained in the PIGA will be completed. And throughout the year the remaining works will be carried out.