Ciudad Juarez.- Jesús Carlos RA, 46 years old, was sent to preventive detention, accused of crimes against the proper upbringing of minors for allegedly being the one who manipulated a 16-year-old girl into leaving her home and going with him.

The man was brought before a control judge today after an arrest warrant was executed against him yesterday.

Due to the type of information that would be revealed during the initial hearing, it was declared private by the control judge. However, journalistic monitoring allows us to learn that a 16-year-old student at the Colegio de Bachilleres campus 19 was reported missing since September 3 by her family, after she did not return from school despite her parents leaving her at the door and that was the last time she was seen.

On Wednesday, the investigation into the teenager was spread on social media, as well as one by RA as a suspect in having kidnapped her.

“Her family believes that she left with (RA) or that he himself took her by force. He had already been reported to the State Attorney General’s Office for harassment against” the teenager, El Diario revealed that day.

On Thursday, the teenager was found alive and safe in a house in the Manuel Valdés neighborhood by elements of the State Public Security Secretariat who relied on technology from the Centinela Platform, and in the afternoon the arrest warrant was executed.

The legal situation of the man accused of crimes against the proper upbringing of minors will be decided next Tuesday.