The news of the cancer that struck the princess Kate Middleton it definitely shocked the whole world. In the last few hours, however, the story of a 38-year-old woman who was apparently affected by the same illness as the princess has been spread. What do we know about her?

Here's everything we found out about this London woman's symptoms and illness.

Kate Middleton worries her subjects because of her health

The princesses they not only populate the world of fairy tales, but also exist in reality even if in a markedly different way compared to our expectations. If we think of a beautiful, good, cheerful princess who has the good of her subjects at heart, she is the one that comes to mind: Kate Middleton.

Her affair with the prince William she really made everyone dream, as she is a very normal girl who managed to capture the heart of her prince charming. Since then Kate Middleton has entered the common imagination as a good person and very close to the people. She's definitely not like a haughty woman who feels superior to everyone else.

A few months ago the Princess of Wales had to undergo a intervention very delicate which was then followed by a biopsy. This examination revealed the presence of cancerous cells and a probable sarcoma which requires a lot of attention. A few days ago therefore, Kate decided to make an announcement to her subjects, declaring how she had contracted the cancer and how he will have to undergo cycles chemotherapy preventative to avoid the worst.

A London woman tells how she discovered she had the same disease as Kate Middleton

Credits: THE ITALIAN NARRATOR

Nowadays there are many people who are affected by more or less serious forms of cancer. Apparently a 38 year old woman London named Maia Kennedy he would have declared that he suffered from the same problems as Princess Kate.

Maya wanted to tell her story to highlight how cancer is extremely widespread and how it can affect even rich and famous people. When you hear certain news you don't think that problems of this type could affect loved ones, but unfortunately it is a situation that is repeated more and more often. Maia and Kate I have a lot of empathy for what Kate is going through. This is a difficult moment which becomes even more difficult if you are under everyone's eyes. I'm reminded of what I went through too. Listening to the princess's words was very touching for me. What if I never noticed?

Maia said she received the diagnosis of her illness in December 2023, as she noticed numerous changes regarding Health of his intestine. In fact, she began to suffer from nausea and reflux and then after various visits he discovered he had a colon cancer. Luckily she is out of danger.