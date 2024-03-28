In one of the shopping centers in Novosibirsk, an escalator almost pulled in a little girl. The corresponding footage from CCTV cameras on March 28 spread on social networks.

A child in a pink jumpsuit ran away from his parents. The girl climbed onto the escalator and fell during the ascent. The mechanism probably caught her clothes and she was dragged up the steps.

The footage shows how the girl is trying to get up on her own, but is unable to do so due to the movement of the steps. A household appliance salesman rushed to the baby's aid, turned off the moving staircase and lifted the frightened child.

After the escalator stopped, her father ran up to the girl and took her away, forgetting to thank the caring consultant.

At the end of January, in the St. Petersburg metro, the escalator mechanism “chewed” the jacket of a girl sitting on the steps, causing her to fall on her back. An eyewitness helped her up. The metro press service noted that the girl violated the rules, and the escalator duty officer did not work promptly.