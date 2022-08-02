Bad misadventure for Luca Chirico and Simon Clarke. For the 30-year-old from Varese of Drone Hopper Androni and the 36-year-old Australian of Israel – winner of the Tour stage with arrival in Arenberg – training in the Porto Cesario area has turned into a day of fear. Around lunchtime, at the end of the training, the two pros were joined by a car with a man and a woman on board. They ordered the two athletes to go single file and at the response of the two who already were, the car tightened them causing the fall. Behind the runners traveled a police patrol that chased the ill-intentioned and stopped them. After a first medical check-up, nothing serious for Clarke and Chirico. The Italian athlete then left a hard outlet on what happened on his social profiles.