Marco Fabián de la Mora is one of the most talented footballers to come out of Chivas de Guadalajara’s basic forces in recent years. The 33-year-old midfielder is an authorized voice to talk about the current situation of the Sacred Flock. Questioned about the misstep in the 2022 Opening of the MX League of his love team, the current Mazatlán FC footballer gave his opinion.
Chivas is in 14th position in the general table with five points, product of five draws and one loss. Ricardo Cadena’s project is falling apart and, if the team does not improve substantially in the coming weeks, everything indicates that the board will look for other options for the bench. In this sense, Marco Fabián carried out an analysis of the situation that the rojiblanco team is experiencing.
In an interview with ESPN, Fabián de la Mora mentioned that he feels special affection for Chivas de Guadalajara and that although the team works well, they lack “references”.
“I think that Club Guadalajara has been working well, but I think there needs to be more players who feel the colors, there were in the past (…) I think that today we need that: referents. There is quality. I think that most of the players that are in the team have a lot of quality… they have a great future.”
– Marco Fabian to ESPN
Marco Fabián affirmed that Chivas de Guadalajara lacks references and that the players feel the colors and know that they are in a privileged place, with a lot of history and that they represent a club that represents millions of Mexicans and a very large institution at the level world.
