The president of Deportivo Cruz Azul, Victor Manuel Velazquezgave a period of four years so that the fans and the team can enjoy their own stadium, since then a year has already passed and three would remain from what he had promised, however, the leader again pointed out that work is still being done on the theme of a stadium for the Machine.
A few months after being interviewed by Javier Alarconthe president again granted an interview to the journalist who has manifested himself as a fan of the cement complex, who did not have great news, but whose words shine with greater conviction that the first stone will soon be placed in the new celestial house, that will have capacity for between 40 and 50 thousand fans.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
“In the contract that was made in the Azteca there is a clause that says that we can leave when we have our own stadium, that is what we think and that we even decided before the signing of the contract, because we are really working to have our own house, it is a important development we plan to give that great satisfaction to our fans, it is not easy because of the land here in the metropolitan area, they offer you free land outside the metropolitan area and it would be very easy to say we are going to Coyotepec, State of Mexico to build our stadium , but we want it to be a stadium where it has the accesses, above all, all the services of the metropolitan area for our fans, that is a decent place and according to what we want”
– Victor Manuel Velazquez.
“Financially we have it very advanced, what appears on social networks is false, we have an approach with land because a minimum of 10 hectares are needed for a development of this magnitude, we are reviewing in Mexico City, it will be a priority in CDMX. The idea is to finish it in 2026 with a capacity between 40 and 50 thousand people”, he added.
Although in 2024 it will be time for elections in Mexico, in La Cooperativa they rule out any political help, since there will be those who want to take advantage of the initiative to build a new cement stadium, that way they will only accept support if it is for a non-profit purpose.
In addition, for this he also revealed that the stadium will not be named after characters who made history in the team, but for reasons of profitability it could be a commercial brand, as is customary in stadiums in the United States.
“We are not supporters of any political party or any religion because that is how our constitutive bases establish it, but if in some way, any government contributes and helps us manage permits simply so that the project can be carried out without affecting either the ecology or the social peace and contribute to economic development,” he assured.
#News #Cruz #Azul #stadium #built #called
Leave a Reply