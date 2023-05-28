Jean Paul Santa Maria and Romina Gachoy make up one of the most solid marriages within the tumultuous peruvian show business. They began a relationship a decade ago, in March 2013, after the difficulties that the musician went through with his previous sentimental relationship with fernanda acevedo and the problems that he still has with Angie Jibaja. Two years later, on August 15, 2015, they decided to get married and have become an example of struggle and perseverance despite the fact that they have often starred in covers.

In addition, the couple was expecting their first child in the same year in which they got married in the friendship Park of Santiago de Surco, which would be born later. In this note, we tell you some information that you did not know about both of them, such as how old they are both, who of the two is older and, also, how they met and began their love story.

What are the ages of Jean Paul Santa María and Romina Gachoy?

The model and musician was born on February 24, 1989, while Romina Gachoy came into the world on December 7, 1991. Therefore, Santa Maria is 34 years old and gachoy31. Currently, both are three years old.

How did Jean Paul Santa María and Romina Gachoy meet?

It all started with a friend request from Facebook that the Uruguayan woman sent the artist, according to what he mentioned. At the time, Santa María never imagined that Romina would end up being his wife, despite the fact that many of today’s couples met through this popular social network.

What message did Romina Gachoy dedicate to Jean Paul Santa María?

The cumbia and new jale singer of the Gran Orquesta Internacional was on the set of “turn on” and the mother of his children shared a few words of encouragement in his new artistic life, and also thanked him for his love and for starting a family with him. “Hello, baby, I love you, I’m proud of you. I thank everyone for supporting him, for his nice words. Sometimes things are not as one wishes, but what we want is to be well so that the children are happy. I I feel very grateful to all of you,” said the Uruguayan model.

