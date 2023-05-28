- What are the myths and realities of the first year of marriage
Being in a relationship can be beautiful but sometimes we tend to lose our individuality or boundaries are forgotten.
However, as a person we have rights within the relationshipfor which the psychologist Juan Ignacio Paz Rodríguez proposes a list in his book “Healthy relationships and couples: how to enjoy sex and love”.
- right to be me
- Right to be treated or treated with respect
- Right to have and express my own ideas, opinions and feelings and make my own decisions
- Right to carry out activities that do not include the person with whom I maintain the relationship
- Right to have friends and spend time with them
- Right to resolve conflicts without violence and without intimidation
- Right to agree on the things we want to do
- He right to say “NO” without feeling guilty
- Right to have sexual relations only by mutual agreement and desire
- Right to end the relationship whenever you want
For the expert, these are also characteristics of a healthy relationship.
