Being in a relationship can be beautiful but sometimes we tend to lose our individuality or boundaries are forgotten.

However, as a person we have rights within the relationshipfor which the psychologist Juan Ignacio Paz Rodríguez proposes a list in his book “Healthy relationships and couples: how to enjoy sex and love”.

right to be me

Right to be treated or treated with respect

Right to have and express my own ideas, opinions and feelings and make my own decisions

Right to carry out activities that do not include the person with whom I maintain the relationship

with whom I maintain the relationship Right to have friends and spend time with them

Right to resolve conflicts without violence and without intimidation

Right to agree on the things we want to do

He right to say “NO” without feeling guilty

without feeling guilty Right to have sexual relations only by mutual agreement and desire

Right to end the relationship whenever you want

For the expert, these are also characteristics of a healthy relationship.

