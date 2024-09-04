The Chamber of Deputies approved In general, for qualified majority of 359 votes in favor, 135 against and zero abstentions, the opinion with draft decree for which it is reform, add and repeal various provisions of the Constitution Policy, relating to Judiciary.

Deputy Sergio Carlos Gutiérrez Luna (from Morena), acting as president of the Board of Directors, informed the Assembly that proposals have been presented for the particular discussion to modify all the articles of the draft decree and all the transitional articles.

In an economic vote, the Plenary rejected, separately, two suspensive motions presented by deputies Germán Martínez Cázares (PAN) and Tecutli José Guadalupe Gómez Villalobos (MC) to stop the procedure and expand the dialogue.

The Judicial Reform is a proposal of the still President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has less than a month left as president of Mexico.

Details of the reform opinion

Reading the synopsis of the ruling, Gutiérrez Luna highlighted that it establishes a process of election by popular vote for Circuit Magistrate, District Judge, as well as Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) in a process that will be carried out with the participation of the National Electoral Institute, as detailed in a statement from the federal Chamber of Deputies.

In addition, it reduces the composition to nine ministers of the SCJN (previously there were 11), with a term of office of 12 years (previously there were 15).

A maximum period of six months has been set for the competent authorities to issue rulings, he added.

If this deadline is not met, the Court of Judicial Disciplinary Affairs must be notified and the reasons must be justified when a sentence is not issued within the established deadlines or, where appropriate, the Internal Control Body must be notified in the case of administrative courts, it is detailed.

It establishes the procedure for the election of the ministers of the SCJN, the circuit magistrates, the district judges, the magistrates of the Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal and the electoral magistrates who make up the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal.

It determines the requirements for being elected as a Circuit Judge, District Judge, and Magistrates of the Judicial Disciplinary Court and the mechanisms for appointment in the event of death, resignation, or permanent absence of one of its members.

It states that the administration and internal control of the Electoral Court will be the responsibility of the Judicial Administration Body, and issues relating to the discipline of its staff will be the responsibility of the Judicial Disciplinary Court, which is also responsible for hearing conflicts between the Judicial Branch of the Federation and its employees and those that arise between the SCJN and its employees.

It empowers the Judicial Disciplinary Court to hear, investigate, substantiate and, where appropriate, sanction public servants of the Judicial Branch of the Federation who engage in acts or omissions contrary to the law, the public interest or the proper administration of justice.

It gives an account of the powers of the Judicial Administration Body, which will have technical and management independence, and will be responsible for the administration, judicial career and internal control of the Judicial Branch, in addition to determining the number, division into circuits, jurisdiction and subjects of the Circuit Collegiate Courts, Appeal Courts and District Courts.