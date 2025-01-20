When someone thinks about traveling to Granada they usually imagine visiting the Alhambra, walking in the sun through Sacromonte, having some tapas in Realejo or Albaicín and, depending on the time of year, bathing on the beaches of the Granada coast or practicing winter sports in the Sierra Nevada ski resort. But what one does not usually think about is visiting the highest town in Spain: Pradollano.

Located at 2,078 meters above sea level and it is a district belonging to the Granada municipality of Monachil. It has less than 300 inhabitants, but you can find all the services you may need. And Pradollano is always lively.

In its buildings and premises, adapted to the high mountains and intense snowfall, there are dozens of restaurantsbars, clothing stores, pharmacies, nightclubs, food stores, hotels with spas and endless concerts and activities throughout the year, because this place welcomes mountain lovers in winter and summer. ﻿

snow lovers

Sierra Nevada is presented as a paradise for snow lovers. If you ski or snowboard it is one of the best places on the peninsula to practice this sport. In good years, it has 112 skiable kilometers on 139 slopes and 23 lifts. It is the southernmost station in Europe and, therefore, with more hours of sun from across the continent.









But also those who prefer to stay away from the slopes will find a variety of alternative activities to enjoy the winter environment. A popular option is the snowshoe hikingwhich allows you to explore snowy landscapes in a calm and accessible way for all levels of experience.

The station has an attractive adventure area called Mirlo Blanco where you can experience the thrill of sliding down zip lines or facing hanging bridges and nets. In addition, this amusement park located at the end of the El Río slope, a few meters from the Pradollano urbanization, is perfect for family fun without putting on your skis. It has multiple attractions such as snow slides, chair-ski, bike-ski, ice rink, sleighs, magic carpet… Ideal for children.

Among all the activities at the Blackbird, the star attraction is Russian sleigh, an incredible roller coaster on the snow where you can control the speed. It has rails and sleds for two people to make a fun and fast circuit with speed bumps, straights and curves.

Image of Pradollano (Monachil)



And another option for the little ones is the Dreamland Alpine Garden, if they want to start skiing or the Puerto de la Ragua Recreational Area, where sled rentals and other snow activities are offered.

For those looking relaxationspa and wellness centers offer ideal treatments and therapies to recover after an active day.

Summer

In summer, Pradollano continues to be a perfect setting for those looking enjoy nature and the outdoorssince there are countless activities to do.

For example, the Sierra Nevada trails become a paradise for lovers of trekking and mountain bike routes. In addition, excursions to high mountain lakes offer impressive panoramas and unique opportunities for bird watching.

For those who prefer more educational experiences, the El Dornajo Visitor Centerlocated in Güéjar Sierra, provides a golden opportunity to learn about the environment of Sierra Nevada through interactive exhibitions.

On the other hand, the astronomical observatory opens its doors for stargazing sessions, an activity that fascinates children and adults alike.

How to get there

There are different ways and means of transport in which you can get to Pradollano:

By caralong the A-395 highway. From the Granada ring road (A-44), take exit 132 towards Ronda Sur-Alhambra-Sierra Nevada, pass the Serrallo tunnel (right lane) and after 31 kilometers, arrive at Pradollano. Before going up in winter, check the state of the roads on the General Directorate of Traffic website and keep in mind that in summer it is a road frequented by cyclists.

By busthe service is carried out by the company TOCINA. Bus departures depart from the bus station. The winter service has an intermediate stop at the Palacio de Congresos (side of Paseo del Violón). It is recommended to buy a ticket in advance to get on at this stop. In the winter season, 3 or 4 buses are offered per day. The service is aimed at making the most of your time skiing. In the summer season, when the ski resort is normally closed from May to November, one up and one down bus is available per day. And in the summer months the bus can go up to Hoya de la Mora.

Regarding parkingIf you want to go by private transportation, the ski resort has a large covered parking lot just as you enter to the right under the Plaza de Andalucía and two uncovered parking lots: Los Peñones next to the Youth Hostel and Las Sabinas next to the CAR, both on the outskirts of the urbanization. Motorhomes can be parked in the Los Peñones car park. All parking is paid, except in summer.