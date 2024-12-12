How much seafood is too much? The keys to safe consumption during these dates

Seafood is the star of many meals and dinners in Spain during Christmas. He Annual Food Consumption Report 2023 of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food corroborates that sales of this product double each year at the end of December, accompanied by a significant increase in the prices of these products. Also according to the 2021 report From the Aldi supermarket chain, fish and seafood are the most consumed products during these celebrations, with 71% of purchases, followed by meat (58%) and ham (47%).

Ten attractive dishes without frills for a festive menu

Furthermore, the consumption of seafood is a tradition that has existed in Mediterranean coastal countries for centuries, and is part of the usual diet in many regions. This mainly includes crustaceans such as shrimp and lobsters, and mollusks such as clams, mussels and oysters. From being considered cheap food, it has become a delicacy. Similarly, the discourse on its health effects has also changed in recent years.

Seafood and cholesterol

The bad reputation of seafood in recent decades has an explanation: the (wrong) idea that its cholesterol content could affect blood cholesterol levels, and, therefore, increase the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

For example, shrimp contain 150 milligrams of cholesterol per 100 grams, but recommendations from the 70s from the American Heart Association (AHA) were to not exceed 300 mg of cholesterol per day. From there come other recommendations such as limiting egg consumption, something that has also been denied.

The most recent research summarized in a review in Nutrients have shown that the impact of dietary cholesterol on blood cholesterol is minimal for most people, as the body regulates its own cholesterol production as a response to the cholesterol we ingest. own AHA rectified in 2015 and did not put any limitations on cholesterol (not even the eggs) in the diet in their dietary recommendations. On the contrary, recommended eating more fish and seafood to regulate cholesterol levels.

Because? Many types of seafood are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation, reduce triglycerides and increase ‘good’ HDL cholesterol, which rather than harming, benefits cardiovascular health.





How much seafood should we eat?

Seafood is a source of essential nutrients: it contains highly bioavailable complete proteins and is very low in saturated fat compared to other animal proteins. Another positive aspect is that seafood provides a large amount of minerals such as zinc, iodine, selenium and iron. It also contains B vitamins, such as B12, necessary for the formation of red blood cells and maintaining brain health. All these micronutrients They also support the proper functioning of the immune system.

However, although moderate consumption is beneficial, like everything else, excess consumption can have health risks. One of the best known in recent times is contamination by heavy metals, such as mercury, lead and cadmium, which can be found in some types of seafood, especially in large fish such as tuna and swordfish. Although crustaceans and mollusks usually contain lower levels of these heavy metalsit is important to pay attention to its origin.

Another possible source of seafood contamination is dioxins and PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls), chemicals that, in sufficient quantities, could increase the risk of chronic diseases and cancer. These toxins are usually found in contaminated waterwhich again leads us to check the origin of the seafood. To do this, it is advisable to check that it is correctly labeled according to European regulations in force since 2014.

It must be taken into account that both heavy metals and other contaminants accumulate in the body, and this is where consuming a lot of seafood for a long time, of suspicious origin, could have a long-term negative effect.

There are also immediate risks associated with seafood, such as food allergies, which again depend on the amount eaten. Shellfish allergies are quite common and can trigger serious reactions, from hives and difficulty breathing to anaphylaxis. For allergic people, even small amounts of shellfish can be dangerous, so it is essential to exercise caution and avoid consumption if there is a history of allergies. However, one large amount of seafood may cause an allergic reaction in people who would otherwise have no symptoms when consuming smaller amounts.

The European food guides They recommend that the average adult consume two to four servings of fish and seafood per week, which is approximately 200-300 grams. With these quantities we can take advantage of the nutritional benefits without exposing ourselves to harmful levels of possible contaminants, in case we have doubts about their origin.

One strategy is to introduce variety in the type of seafood consumed. Instead of buying only one type, such as prawns, we can incorporate other options such as mussels, clams or crabs of different types and origins. This not only enriches our diet, but also minimizes exposure to potential contaminants in a single species.

Finally, the health effects of seafood should not make us forget the importance of sustainability. Overfishing and marine pollution threaten both the availability and quality of the seafood we consume, as well as its price. By choosing seafood from sustainable farms, or even fish farms, we can protect fisheries and prevent these foods from disappearing in the future.

The five most common mistakes we make when using the oven



As always, if seafood makes us feel bad, it is best to consult with a health professional as soon as possible, who will be able to do the tests and specific recommendations for our case.