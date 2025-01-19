High intensity replica in Indra after the Telefónica earthquake. He board of directors of the Spanish group has approved in an extraordinary session this Sunday the appointment of Ángel Escribanoco-owner of the company Escribano Mechanical and Engineering, as president replacing Marc Murtrawho formalized his resignation one day after being appointed as the telecommunications operator’s first executive. The family company certifies its ‘assault’ as a key partner of the Executive and the State Society of Industrial Participations (Sepi).

In a relevant fact communicated this Sunday before the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Indra certifies that the board has given the green light to the appointment for a position that also had other candidates. with the objective of “guaranteeing adequate relief”. He did so in an extraordinary session that lasted throughout the afternoon of this Sunday with a intense debate over the appointment.

The company insists that will have the executive duties that Murtra himself had already been grantedlinked to institutional representation. They will be exercised “in coordination” with the operational and business leadership of the CEO, José Vicente de los Mozos. The new president will maintain the remuneration conditions of his predecessor.

“The agreements guarantee continuity in the execution of the 2024-2026 strategic plan and have the support of the company’s main shareholders,” he assures in the relevant fact in an attempt to try to calm investors in the face of a new change in the governance of the company in the middle of the execution of that roadmap.

In that document It is not specified whether unanimity has finally been achievedalthough it has moved forward with the votes of those reference partners, with Sepi (with 28% of the titles and three seats on the council) in the lead. No mention is made of the positioning of the independent directors.

Escribano entered the shareholding at the beginning of 2023, acquiring 3% of the shares. The objective: “It is expected to participate in those decisions that could affect the company, so that a collaborative framework is achieved in which business is developed favorably for all its participants.” He later acquired an additional 5%. Another additional 6% was added this year 2024. In total, it has put about 360 million euros of investment on the table, although a relevant part through financial derivatives.