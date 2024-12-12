South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol appeared this Thursday to defend the martial law that was decreed last week as an “inevitable” measure to protect “liberal democracy from parliamentary dictatorship” of the opposition. Furthermore, he has assured that he is not “obsessed” with fully fulfilling his mandate and that he faces “with confidence” criminal investigations and attempts to remove him.

In a televised speech, the president said that few troops and only elite forces were mobilized to prevent “accidents”, he considered that a crime of insurrection is being “fabricated” against him and disseminating a lot of false information and that still will not avoid facing “legal and political responsibilities.”

Yoon, who had only appeared publicly twice since martial law was declared on December 3 (the second time to apologize for the inconvenience caused to the population and not for declaring the state of emergency itself), He appeared by surprise giving a speech of about 10 minutes with an energetic and even defiant gesture.

The president has assured that decreeing martial law corresponds to a “political judgment by the president” and that his resolution last week was “enormously calibrated” and represented a “constitutional decision and an act of Government” and not a declaration of “civil war.”

Yoon, who is being investigated, among other things, for a crime of insurrection that can lead to life imprisonment or death penalty, he has also asserted that if he had really wanted to “paralyze the National Assembly (Parliament)” he would have declared martial law over the weekend.

Senior military commanders have assured in recent days that both the president and Kim Yong-hyun, former Defense Minister who is detained and tried to commit suicide on tuesdaythey were personally given orders to forcibly empty Parliament so that the deputies could not revoke the state of emergency with their votes, something that the chamber finally achieved thanks apparently to the fact that said orders were not followed.

The president, who never expressed his intention to resign, has also said that before proclaiming martial law he explained to his Cabinet that it was an “unavoidable measure from the president’s perspective“and has admitted that during that meeting, of which apparently there are no minutes, “many opposing opinions were expressed.”

The president, who faces a motion on Saturday to dismiss him that has a good chance of succeeding after the leader of his own party today asked to support his disqualification, has also accused the opposition Democratic Party (PD), which holds a majority in Parliament, to paralyze the functions of the legislature.

It has also influenced that the rush of the PD to achieve early elections They respond to the fact that their leader, Lee Jae-myung, could soon be disqualified as a presidential candidate if the Supreme Court upholds a conviction against him for violating electoral law.

He has also warned that giving the Government to the PD is allowing the “forces that are leading the paralysis of the State to take control of the State” and considered that with the opposition party in power, known for being suspicious of alliances with Tokyo and Washington, “the alliance between the Republic of Korea (official name of the country), the United States and Japan will fall apart again.”

Yoon closed his speech by assuring that “he will fight until the last moment alongside the people.”