The Colombia selection wants to continue making strong strides in the America Cup after an outstanding participation in the group stage in which they finished as leaders of Group D with 7 points.

The cast led by the Coach Nestor Lorenzo qualified for the quarter-finals as first in its group after a 1-1 draw against Brazil and will have to play for a place in the semi-finals of the Conmebol tournament against Panama.

Important economic prize

Colombia Not only did he celebrate qualifying for the next round, he rubbed his hands together at the million-dollar prize he won, which could continue to increase if he continues in the race for the title.

Before the start of the America Cupthe Colombia selection He had already secured the sum of 2 million dollars as a bonus for participating in the oldest national team competition in the world.

Qualifying for the quarter-finals represents Colombia Add another $2 million and the prize pool could be even bigger if he manages to be crowned champion.

If the winner wins the grand finale, he will receive a prize of 16 million dollars. If he finishes as runner-up, it will be 7 million, third place will be worth 5 million and fourth place will pay 4 million dollars.

To dream of a semi-final, Colombia You have to go step by step and not be overconfident against a team of Panama who is looking to surprise this Saturday at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

He Coach Nestor Lorenzo It is clear that the Panamanian team will be a tough nut to crack and the team must pay full attention to small details that can tip the balance in their favor.

“Panama is a very physical team, with very powerful players. They are not an easy opponent at all. Uruguay had a hard time opening the scoring. We are going to respect them because they are a tough opponent. We are going to have to play very well to get through,” said the Argentine coach after the draw against Brazil.

