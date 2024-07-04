“The presidential debate was terrible for Joe Biden, but the coverage was worse. It was agony to watch a confused old man struggling to remember words and facts. His inability to sustain an argument against a weak opponent was disheartening. But his campaign’s drive to deny what tens of millions of Americans saw with their own eyes is more toxic than either, because his dishonesty provokes contempt.” This is the harsh attack in an article in which The Economist explains why Biden should step aside. The effect, says the British weekly, has been to push the White House closer to Trump. “New polls have found that voters in the states Biden must win have turned against him. His lead could be in jeopardy even in once-safe states like Virginia, Minnesota and New Mexico.”

Today Biden asked to be evaluated for his work as president and not for the TV duel with Donald Trump. “It’s 90 minutes on stage. Look what I’ve done in 3 and a half years,” the Washington leader said in an interview on The Earl Ingram show reported by CNN. Biden admitted that he “made a mistake” during the confrontation with Trump. “I had a bad night. And the fact is, you know, it was … I made a mistake. I made a mistake.”